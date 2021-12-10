News

All





Squid Announce 2022 North American Tour Bright Green Field Out Now via Warp

Photography by Holly Whitaker



Squid have announced North American tour dates set for March 2022. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The band’s debut album, Bright Green Field, came out earlier this year via Warp. It featured the songs “Narrator” (#1 on our Songs of the Week), “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Pamphlets” (which once again made our Songs of the Week list).

Pick up Under the Radar’s newest print issue (Issue 68) to read our interview with Squid.

Squid 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Mon. March 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. March 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Wed. March 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sat. March 12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun. March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Wed. March 16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Thu. March 17 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Fri. March 18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sat. March 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Mon. March 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Tue. March 22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Wed. March 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. March 25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.