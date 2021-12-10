Squid Announce 2022 North American Tour
Dec 10, 2021
Squid have announced North American tour dates set for March 2022. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
The band’s debut album, Bright Green Field, came out earlier this year via Warp. It featured the songs “Narrator” (#1 on our Songs of the Week), “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Pamphlets” (which once again made our Songs of the Week list).
Squid 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Mon. March 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tue. March 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Wed. March 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sat. March 12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sun. March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
Wed. March 16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Thu. March 17 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Fri. March 18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sat. March 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Mon. March 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Tue. March 22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Wed. March 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. March 25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
