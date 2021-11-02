News

Squid Share Cover of Bill Callahan’s “America!” Bright Green Field Out Now via Warp

Photography by Holly Whitaker



Squid have shared a cover of Bill Callahan’s 2011 song “America!” The release comes just ahead of their upcoming sold-out U.S. tour. Listen below.

The band elaborates on the cover in a press release: “Earlier in the year we went to Otterhead Studios in the midlands to do some recording as we emerged from lockdown 2.0. We decided to cover some of our favorite tunes and one of them was ‘America!’ by Bill Callahan. We didn’t think that this cover would see the light of day, but we wanted to release something special just in time for us heading over to tour the USA.”

The band’s debut album, Bright Green Field, came out earlier this year via Warp. It featured the songs “Narrator” (#1 on our Songs of the Week), “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Pamphlets” (which once again made our Songs of the Week list).

Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our interview with Squid.

