Squid Share New Single “Pamphlets” and Announce First U.S. Tour Bright Green Field Due Out May 7 via Warp

Photography by Holly Whitaker



Squid have shared a new single titled “Pamphlets.” They have also announced a new tour, which will kick off this fall and feature several stops in the U.S. (making it their first U.S. tour). Their forthcoming album, Bright Green Field, will be out on May 7 via Warp. Check out “Pamphlets” below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Frontman Ollie Judge speaks about the new song in a press release: “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”

The band previously shared the songs “Narrator” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week) from the upcoming album.

Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our new interview with Squid.

Squid Tour Dates:

Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks

Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3

Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire

Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865

Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Tue. Oct. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence

Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub

Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Wed. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

