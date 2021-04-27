Squid Share New Single “Pamphlets” and Announce First U.S. Tour
Bright Green Field Due Out May 7 via Warp
Apr 27, 2021
Photography by Holly Whitaker
Squid have shared a new single titled “Pamphlets.” They have also announced a new tour, which will kick off this fall and feature several stops in the U.S. (making it their first U.S. tour). Their forthcoming album, Bright Green Field, will be out on May 7 via Warp. Check out “Pamphlets” below, along with the full list of tour dates.
Frontman Ollie Judge speaks about the new song in a press release: “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”
The band previously shared the songs “Narrator” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week) from the upcoming album.
Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our new interview with Squid.
Squid Tour Dates:
Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks
Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3
Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire
Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865
Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Tue. Oct. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload
Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence
Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub
Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Wed. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Spring Summer Debuts New Single “Oh Brother” (News) — Spring Summer
- Watch The Flaming Lips Perform “Will You Return / When You Come Down” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (News) — Willie Nelson, The Flaming Lips
- Premiere: Big Mother Gig Debuts New Single “My Unveiling” (News) — Big Mother Gig
- Billie Eilish Announces New Album and Shares Tracklist and Cover Art (News) — Billie Eilish, FINNEAS
- Piroshka Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Scratching at the Lid” (News) — Piroshka, Lush, Moose, Modern English, Elastica
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.