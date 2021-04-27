 Squid Share New Single “Pamphlets” and Announce First U.S. Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 27th, 2021  
Squid Share New Single “Pamphlets” and Announce First U.S. Tour

Bright Green Field Due Out May 7 via Warp

Apr 27, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Holly Whitaker
Squid have shared a new single titled “Pamphlets.” They have also announced a new tour, which will kick off this fall and feature several stops in the U.S. (making it their first U.S. tour). Their forthcoming album, Bright Green Field, will be out on May 7 via Warp. Check out “Pamphlets” below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Frontman Ollie Judge speaks about the new song in a press release: “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”

The band previously shared the songs “Narrator” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week) from the upcoming album.

Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our new interview with Squid.

Squid Tour Dates:

Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks
Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3
Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire
Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865
Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Tue. Oct. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload
Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence
Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub
Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Wed. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile



