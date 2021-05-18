News

All





Squid Share Strange Animated Video for “Pamphlets” Bright Green Field Out Now via Warp





Squid released their debut album, Bright Green Field, earlier this month via Warp (stream it here). Now they have shared a strange animated video for the album’s “Pamphlets.” Raman Djafari directed the video, which features character animation by Barney Abrahams. Watch it below.

In a press release Djafari says the video is “a meditation on the feeling of being unfit, unlovable, not compatible and the manic anxiety and stress that this results in. I wanted to explore a state of mind that I have found myself in many times, of fearing to go outside and being confronted with everything that one cannot love about themselves. The second half emerges from that state of mind through the embrace of difference.”

On YouTube, the band collectively state: “When planning the music videos for this album we wanted to make sure we covered a few different mediums, so we’re super happy to have a freaky animation ticked off the list.”

We previously posted our rave review of the album and you can read that here.

The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals). Dan Carey produced the album.

Judge writes most of the band’s lyrics and had this to say in a previous press release: “This album has created an imaginary cityscape. The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous releases were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this album is darker and more concerned with place—the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”

The band previously shared the songs “Narrator” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week) from the upcoming album. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Pamphlets” (which once again made our Songs of the Week list).

In 2019 Squid released the Town Centre EP via Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground. Previously Squid shared the EP’s seven-and-a-half minutes long “The Cleaner,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from Town Centre, “Match Bet,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Last year Squid shared two new songs: “Sludge” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Broadcaster.” If you haven’t already worked out, we really like this band.

Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our new interview with Squid.

Squid Tour Dates:

Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks

Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3

Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire

Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865

Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Tue. Oct. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence

Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub

Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Wed. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.