Squirrel Flower Announces New EP, Shares Cover of Björk’s “Unravel” and New Song “ruby at dawn” Planet EP Due Out January 28, 2022 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Jesse Ward



Squirrel Flower (aka Ella O’Connor Williams) has announced the release of a new EP, Planet, which is due out on January 28, 2022 via Polyvinyl. The EP consists of self-recorded demos which didn’t make it onto her newest album, Planet (i), along with a cover of Björk’s 1997 song “Unravel.” Williams has shared a self-directed video for the cover, as well as another track from the album, “ruby at dawn.” The new releases, as well as the EP’s cover art and tracklist, can be found below.

Williams elaborates on the new video in a press release: “I filmed the ‘unravel’ video by projecting open source footage of underwater lava cooling into rock over myself. I love the way the lava unravels and moves, looks like yarn, looks like a heart. It represents to me the tension and pain and exuberance of love.”

Planet (i) came out earlier this year via Polyvinyl. It features the songs “Hurt a Fly,” “I’ll Go Running” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “Flames and Flat Tires.” Williams’ debut album as Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, came out last year on Polyvinyl.

Planet EP Tracklist:

1. open wound

2. your love is a disaster

3. unravel

4. long day’s done

5. sitting in traffic

6. ruby at dawn

7. live wire

