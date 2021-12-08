 Squirrel Flower Announces New EP, Shares Cover of Björk’s “Unravel” and New Song “ruby at dawn” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Squirrel Flower Announces New EP, Shares Cover of Björk’s “Unravel” and New Song “ruby at dawn”

Planet EP Due Out January 28, 2022 via Polyvinyl

Dec 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jesse Ward
Bookmark and Share


Squirrel Flower (aka Ella O’Connor Williams) has announced the release of a new EP, Planet, which is due out on January 28, 2022 via Polyvinyl. The EP consists of self-recorded demos which didn’t make it onto her newest album, Planet (i), along with a cover of Björk’s 1997 song “Unravel.” Williams has shared a self-directed video for the cover, as well as another track from the album, “ruby at dawn.” The new releases, as well as the EP’s cover art and tracklist, can be found below.

Williams elaborates on the new video in a press release: “I filmed the ‘unravel’ video by projecting open source footage of underwater lava cooling into rock over myself. I love the way the lava unravels and moves, looks like yarn, looks like a heart. It represents to me the tension and pain and exuberance of love.”

Planet (i) came out earlier this year via Polyvinyl. It features the songs “Hurt a Fly,” “I’ll Go Running” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “Flames and Flat Tires.” Williams’ debut album as Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, came out last year on Polyvinyl.

Planet EP Tracklist:

1. open wound
2. your love is a disaster
3. unravel
4. long day’s done
5. sitting in traffic
6. ruby at dawn
7. live wire

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent