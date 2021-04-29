News

All





Squirrel Flower Shares New Single “I’ll Go Running,” Announces Tour Supporting Soccer Mommy Planet (i) Due Out June 25 via Polyvinyl





Squirrel Flower (aka Ella O’Connor Williams) has shared a new single titled “I’ll Go Running” from her upcoming album Planet (i), which will be out on June 25 via Polyvinyl. Williams has also announced that she will be the supporting act for Soccer Mommy on a North American tour to take place this fall. Check out “I’ll Go Running” below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Williams speaks about her new song in a press release: “‘I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist—the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”

The song “Hurt a Fly” was shared last month upon the announcement of Planet (i). Williams’ debut album as Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, came out last year on Polyvinyl.

Squirrel Flower Tour Dates:

Wed. Sept. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Thu. Sept. 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. Sept. 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Sat. Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. Sept. 19 - DC @ 9:30 Club

Tue. Sept. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Sept. 22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Thu. Sept. 23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sat. Sept. 25 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

Sun. Sept. 26 - Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue. Sept. 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Wed. Sept. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Oct. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

(All dates supporting Soccer Mommy.)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.