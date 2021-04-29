Squirrel Flower Shares New Single “I’ll Go Running,” Announces Tour Supporting Soccer Mommy
Planet (i) Due Out June 25 via Polyvinyl
Squirrel Flower (aka Ella O’Connor Williams) has shared a new single titled “I’ll Go Running” from her upcoming album Planet (i), which will be out on June 25 via Polyvinyl. Williams has also announced that she will be the supporting act for Soccer Mommy on a North American tour to take place this fall. Check out “I’ll Go Running” below, along with the full list of tour dates.
Williams speaks about her new song in a press release: “‘I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist—the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”
The song “Hurt a Fly” was shared last month upon the announcement of Planet (i). Williams’ debut album as Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, came out last year on Polyvinyl.
Squirrel Flower Tour Dates:
Wed. Sept. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Thu. Sept. 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Sept. 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Sat. Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. Sept. 19 - DC @ 9:30 Club
Tue. Sept. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Wed. Sept. 22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Thu. Sept. 23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sat. Sept. 25 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
Sun. Sept. 26 - Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue. Sept. 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Wed. Sept. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Oct. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
(All dates supporting Soccer Mommy.)
