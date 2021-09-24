 St. Vincent Performs “The Nowhere Inn” on “Jimmy Kimmel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
St. Vincent Performs “The Nowhere Inn” on “Jimmy Kimmel”

The Nowhere Inn Soundtrack and Film Out Now

Sep 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) was a musical guest last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed her new song “The Nowhere Inn,” a track from her new film of the same name and its accompanying soundtrack. She wore a suit completely covered in what looks like feathers, and was joined by her band, all of whom were wearing matching wigs. Watch it below.

The Nowhere Inn and its soundtrack are out now via IFC and Loma Vista, respectively. Earlier this year, Clark shared her latest studio album as St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home.

