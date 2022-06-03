News

All





St. Vincent Shares Cover of Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown” For “Minions” Soundtrack Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out July 1 via Decca





St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a cover of Lipps Inc.’s 1980 song “Funkytown.” It is the latest release from the soundtrack to the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be out on July 1 via Decca. Listen below.

The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru was produced by Jack Antonoff, and will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.