Friday, June 3rd, 2022  
St. Vincent Shares Cover of Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown” For “Minions” Soundtrack

Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out July 1 via Decca

Jun 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a cover of Lipps Inc.’s 1980 song “Funkytown.” It is the latest release from the soundtrack to the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be out on July 1 via Decca. Listen below.

The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru was produced by Jack Antonoff, and will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.

