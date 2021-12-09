 St. Vincent Shares IDLES Remix of “Pay Your Way in Pain” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 9th, 2021  
St. Vincent Shares IDLES Remix of “Pay Your Way in Pain”

Daddy’s Home Out Now via Loma Vista

Dec 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared an IDLES remix of “Pay Your Way in Pain,” the lead single from her newest album, Daddy’s Home. Listen below.

“What I really enjoy about the Daddy’s Home album is using this camp energy in a really violent way,” Mark Bowen of IDLES states in a press release. “This embracing of the nostalgic, even the kitsch, but using it to make progressive futuristic music. It reminded me a lot of the energy of early house and techno but wrapped up in this early ’70s aesthetic. I wanted to ramp up the camp and the violence in the remix but still maintain the sentiments and sensibilities of the original track.”

Daddy’s Home came out in May via Loma Vista. It was recently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album.

IDLES’ most recent album, CRAWLER, came out last month via Partisan.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

