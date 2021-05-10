News

St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song "Down" Daddy's Home Due Out This Friday via Loma Vista





St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) is releasing a new album, Daddy’s Home, this Friday via Loma Vista. Now she has shared the album’s third, “Down,” via a video for it. Bill Benz directed the video, which seems to feature Clark as a private detective in 1970s New York City. Watch it below.

Previously St. Vincent shared the album’s first single, “Pay Your Way In Pain,” via a video for the track. The sleazy and funky “Pay Your Way In Pain” sounds like something from Beck’s Midnite Vultures album (from 1999) and was one of our Songs of the Week. The song was previewed with a teaser video. Then she shared “The Melting of the Sun,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “The Melting of the Sun.”

St. Vincent also performed “The Melting of the Sun” on Saturday Night Live, along with “Pay Your Way In Pain.”

Daddy’s Home was teased with a series of outdoor advertisements. Jack Antonoff co-produced the album with Clark, which was recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer. In 2019 Clark’s father was released from prison after being incarerated for nine years, hence the album’s title, Daddy’s Home. This led her to revisiting the vinyl records her dad used to play her when she was a child. As a press release puts it: “The records she has probably listened to more than any other music in her entire life. Music made in sepia-toned downtown New York from 1971-1975.” Hence the vibe of the album’s promotion and packaging is decidedly ’70s.

In the press release Clark puts it this way: “Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC. Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”

St. Vincent’s last studio album, MASSEDUCTION, came out in 2017 on Loma Vista, and made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

