St. Vincent Officially Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Pay Your Way In Pain”
Daddy’s Home Due Out May 14 via Loma Vista
Mar 04, 2021
Photography by Zackery Michael
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has officially announced her new album, Daddy’s Home, after previously teasing it last week with a series of outdoor advertisements, and shared its first single, “Pay Your Way In Pain,” via a video for the track. The song was previewed earlier this week with a teaser video. As expected, Daddy’s Home is due out on May 14 via Loma Vista. Check out “Pay Your Way In Pain” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
The sleazy and funky “Pay Your Way In Pain” sounds like something from Beck’s Midnite Vultures album (from 1999). Bill Benz directed the video. He’s also the director of The Nowhere Inn, the upcoming movie written by and starring Clark and Carrie Brownstein, which premiered at Sundance last year.
Jack Antonoff co-produced the album with Clark, which was recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer. In 2019 Clark’s father was released from prison after being incarerated for nine years, hence the album’s title, Daddy’s Home. This led her to revisiting the vinyl records her dad used to play her when she was a child. As a press release puts it: “The records she has probably listened to more than any other music in her entire life. Music made in sepia-toned downtown New York from 1971-1975.” Hence the vibe of the album’s promotion and packaging is decidedly ’70s.
In the press release Clark puts it this way: “Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC. Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”
St. Vincent’s last studio album, MASSEDUCTION, came out in 2017 on Loma Vista, and made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.
Daddy’s Home Tracklist:
01. Pay Your Way In Pain
02. Down And Out Downtown
03. Daddy’s Home
04. Live In the Dream
05. The Melting Of The Sun
06. The Laughing Man
07. Down
08. Somebody Like Me
09. My Baby Wants A Baby
10. …At The Holiday Party
11. Candy Darling
