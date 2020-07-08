 Standing on the Corner Share Multi-Part Single “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto” - The Three-Song Single Follows May’s “Angel” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Standing on the Corner Share Multi-Part Single “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto”

The Three-Song Single Follows May’s “Angel”

Jul 07, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Standing on the Corner have shared a three-part single, G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto. The new single follows the genre-defying band’s May single, “Angel.” G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto includes tracks “G-E-T O-U-T!! The Ghetto Pt.I,” “G-E-T O-U-T!! The Ghetto Pt.II,” and “Zolo Go” and spans 15 minutes. Listen to all three parts below.

The recent singles are the band’s first releases since former band member Jasper Marsalis –– Wynton’s son –– left for a solo career as Slausone Malone. They follow 2016’s self-titled debut album and 2017’s Red Burns. The band also contributed to recent noteworthy albums like Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs, Solange’s When I Get Home, and Danny Brown’s uknowhatimsayin¿.

