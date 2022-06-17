Starcrawler Share Video for New Single “She Said”
She Said Due Out September 16 via Big Machine
Jun 17, 2022
Photography by Cameron McCool
Los Angeles quartet Starcrawler have shared a video for their new single, “She Said.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on September 16 via Big Machine. View the Gilbert Trejo-directed video below.
In a press release, frontwoman Arrow de Wilde states: “‘She Said’ was one of the first songs written for this album. It was at the beginning of the pandemic and Henri came to my window and played me the demo, and we wrote the lyrics together like Romeo and Juliet. It’s what really kicked off the writing process of this album, and it was such a powerful moment that we wanted to name the record after that song.”
