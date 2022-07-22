 Starcrawler Share Video for New Single “Stranded” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 22nd, 2022  
Starcrawler Share Video for New Single “Stranded”

She Said Due Out September 16 via Big Machine

Jul 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cameron McCool
Los Angeles quartet Starcrawler have shared a video for their new single, “Stranded.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, She Said, which will be out on September 16 via Big Machine. View the Gilbert Trejo-directed video below.

Guitarist Henri Cash elaborates on the new single in a press release: “At the beginning of COVID I was missing the adrenaline of having a show and driving out to play it, so I would just be driving my car around with nowhere to go and trying to write something and being so uninspired. And then one day I got hit by another car on Figueroa and Highland Park—and it turned out to be Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar player. The song came from that rock’n’roll car crash and became a joke song about Tim’s [Franco] weird crush on Phoebe Bridgers—and then it became about something totally different.”

In June, Starcrawler shared the album’s title track, “She Said.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

