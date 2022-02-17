News

Stars Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl” From Capelton Hill Due Out May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK

Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer



Montreal indie-pop group Stars have announced the release of their first new album in five years, From Capelton Hill, which will be out on May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK. They have subsequently shared two new singles, “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.” Check them out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album’s title refers to Capelton Hill in North Hatley, Quebec. “I guess what From Capelton Hill means to me is from memory, from the past, from a place that seems permanent but isn’t, and I think that that sense of impermanence is a big part of what’s in the record: realizing that things don’t last forever, and that even the things that I thought would be there forever aren’t going to be,” band member Torquil Campbell explains. “Capelton Hill is a place where things in my mind, in my life, they’ve never changed. And yet it will go.”

The band’s most recent album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, came out in 2017.

Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.

Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.

From Capelton Hill LP Tracklist:

1. Palmistry

2. Pretenders

3. Patterns

4. Back To The End

5. That Girl

6. Build A Fire

7. Capelton Hill

8. Hoping

9. To Feel What They Feel

10. If I Never See London Again

11. I Need The Light

12. Snowy Owl

