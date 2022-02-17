Stars Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl”
From Capelton Hill Due Out May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK
Feb 17, 2022
Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer
Montreal indie-pop group Stars have announced the release of their first new album in five years, From Capelton Hill, which will be out on May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK. They have subsequently shared two new singles, “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.” Check them out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
The album’s title refers to Capelton Hill in North Hatley, Quebec. “I guess what From Capelton Hill means to me is from memory, from the past, from a place that seems permanent but isn’t, and I think that that sense of impermanence is a big part of what’s in the record: realizing that things don’t last forever, and that even the things that I thought would be there forever aren’t going to be,” band member Torquil Campbell explains. “Capelton Hill is a place where things in my mind, in my life, they’ve never changed. And yet it will go.”
The band’s most recent album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, came out in 2017.
Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.
Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.
From Capelton Hill LP Tracklist:
1. Palmistry
2. Pretenders
3. Patterns
4. Back To The End
5. That Girl
6. Build A Fire
7. Capelton Hill
8. Hoping
9. To Feel What They Feel
10. If I Never See London Again
11. I Need The Light
12. Snowy Owl
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” (News) — HEALTH
- Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (Review) — Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard
- Premiere: Maggie Gently Shares New Single “Steady” (News) — Maggie Gently
- Frontperson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Parade” (News) — The New Pornographers, Kathryn Calder, Woodpigeon
- Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews (News) — Madi Diaz, Courtney Marie Andrews
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.