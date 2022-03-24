News

Stars Share Two New Singles “Build a Fire” and “Patterns” From Capelton Hill Due Out May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK

Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer



Montreal indie-pop group Stars have shared two new singles, “Build a Fire” and “Patterns.” They are the latest releases from the group’s forthcoming album, From Capelton Hill, which will be out on May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK. Check the two new singles out below.

“‘Build a Fire’ was written in a fever dream of COVID-19 paranoia and restlessness, somewhere in the middle of last year,” states band member Torquill Campbell in a press release. “I like it because it sounds like Happy Mondays and The Pet Shop Boys at the same time, which is something maybe only we can do? It’s about death. And running from it. As fast as you fucking can.”

Regarding “Patterns,” member Amy Millan explains: “Friendship is the only boat that will float you across the storm. With your friends you create the ethos to shield all that tomorrow will throw at you. Some Patterns can be changed. Some Patterns are sacred geometry and will never change. Only what loves will remain.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Stars shared the songs “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.”

The band’s most recent album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, came out in 2017.

Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.

Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.

