Stealing Sheep & The Radiophonic Workshop Share New Single “The Purge” La Planète Sauvage Due Out November 23 via Fire

Photography by Lee Issero



Stealing Sheep & The Radiophonic Workshop have shared a new single titled “The Purge.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, La Planète Sauvage, a new soundtrack for the 1973 René Laloux animated film of the same name. It will be out on November 23 via Fire. Listen to “The Purge” below.

The Radiophonic Workshop state in a press release: “It was a natural assignation…. Stealing Sheep are a unique trio who have a rather wonderful and instinctive feel for the harmonies and magical traditions of art-pop. We are, in effect, art electronica, our music based on natural and unnatural sounds, fields and technologies, past and present. It seemed utterly natural to bring these traditions together in the live re-scoring of La Planète Sauvage, itself a wonderful piece of psychedelic folk animation. The result was a rather magical moment for us all that, thank goodness, we were able to capture and relive.”

