Stella Donnelly Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Lungs” Flood Due Out August 26 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Duncan Wright



Australian singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly has announced a new album, Flood, and shared its first single, “Lungs,” via a video. She’s also announced new tour dates in North America, Europe, and the UK. Flood is due out August 26 via Secretly Canadian. Donnelly co-directed the “Lungs” video with Duncan Wright. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

“I do love observing human dynamics,” Donnelly says, in relation to “Lungs,” the album’s opening track and first single. “Dynamics between old best friends, or dynamics between housemates, or a relationship where the two people are broken up and haven’t spoken in years. I like getting into the mind of someone who we’ve all been at some point.”

Of the video for “Lungs,” Donnelly says: “Very loosely based on the Banded Stilts of my album cover, the character I play in red is a wobbly adult, doing their best with their new set of legs and responsibilities, trying to make it look easy but very much on unsteady ground. I wanted this video to celebrate the child, firm in their footholds, intimidatingly honest, not to be messed with, they are the strength and power of this video no matter how much I try to assert myself as the boss.”

Donnelly’s childhood friends—sisters Billie, Nikki, and Stevie Tanner—choreographed the video. They run the Tanner Dance Academy. “They weaved so much beauty in their choreography and also let the dancers apply their own take to the movements which really shines through in the static shots,” praises Donnelly. “Grace Goodwin, who produced, set-designed and costumed the clip, was integral in creating my stilted character and creating a point of difference between that and my child self.”

Flood is Donnelly’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s debut full-length album, Beware of the Dogs. Donnelly co-wrote songs with her bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby, and Marcel Tussie, and a press release says the process “at times felt like experimental kindergarten play.” Donnelly co-produced Flood alongside Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb.

The album was partially written during her time in the rainforests of Australia’s Bellingen, where she took up birdwatching. During her time writing new songs she also lived in Fremantle, Williams, Guilderton, Margaret River, and Melbourne and in total she wrote 43 new songs.

“I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” Donnelly says. “I often had no choice about where I was. There’s no denying that not being able to access your family with border closures, it zooms in on those parts of your life you care about.”

Flood Tracklist:

1. Lungs

2. How Was Your Day?

3. Restricted Account

4. Underwater

5. Medals

6. Move Me

7. Flood

8. This Week

9. Oh My My My

10. Morning Silence

11. Cold

Stella Donnelly Tour Dates: Sun. Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Sept. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Thu. Sept. 15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Sept. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sat. Sept. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Sept. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Thu. Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Fri. Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sat. Sept. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Mon. Sept. 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. Sept. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Fri. Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sat. Oct. 1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Tue. Nov. 1 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

Wed. Nov. 2 - Glasgow @ Mono

Thu. Nov. 3 - Manchester @ Band On The Wall

Fri. Nov. 4 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Sun. Nov. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

Tue. Nov. 8 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Wed. Nov. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Sat. Nov. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ The Gate

Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Mon. Nov. 14 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ FMR

Thu. Nov. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Artheatre

Fri. Nov. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde - Botanique

Sat. Nov. 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Mon. Nov. 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Tue. Nov. 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin

