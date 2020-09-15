Stephen Malkmus Shares New Song “Juliefuckingette” and Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates
Traditional Techniques Out Now via Matador
Sep 15, 2020
Photography by Samuel Gehrke and Chris Schonting
Stephen Malkmus, erstwhile Pavement frontman, released a new album, Traditional Techniques, in March via Matador. Now he has shared a new song, “Juliefuckingette,” which is a B-side from the Traditional Techniques sessions. He has also announced some rescheduled tour dates for 2021. Check out the song and tour dates below.
Previously Malkmus shared Traditional Techniques’ first single, “Xian Man,” via a lyric video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Shadowbanned,” via an amusing video.
Traditional Techniques was Malkmus’ third solo album outside of his work with Pavement and The Jicks. It was recorded at Portland’s Halfling Studio with the studio’s engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists). Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout the album. Traditional Techniques was billed as more of a folk-rock album that’s centered around Malkmus’ 12-string acoustic guitar.
By contrast, Malkmus’ last solo album, Groove Denied, released in March 2019 via Matador, was more of an electronic music album. It followed Sparkle Hard, released in 2018 with his band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. This makes three Malkmus albums in as many years.
Stephen Malkmus 2021 Tour Dates:
Tue. March 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Wed. March 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. March 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. March 5 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Sat. March 6 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Sun. March 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. March 9 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Wed. March 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. March 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. March 12 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. March 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. March 14 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Tue. March 16 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Wed. March 17 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
Fri. March 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sat. March 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. March 21 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Fri. April 9 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sat. April 10 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Sun. April 11 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Mon. April 12 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Tue. April 13 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed. April 14 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Fri. April 16 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Sat. April 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Sun. April 18 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
Mon. April 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
Tue. April 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
Thu. April 22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
Sat. April 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
