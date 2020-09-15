News

Stephen Malkmus Shares New Song “Juliefuckingette” and Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Traditional Techniques Out Now via Matador

Photography by Samuel Gehrke and Chris Schonting



Stephen Malkmus, erstwhile Pavement frontman, released a new album, Traditional Techniques, in March via Matador. Now he has shared a new song, “Juliefuckingette,” which is a B-side from the Traditional Techniques sessions. He has also announced some rescheduled tour dates for 2021. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Previously Malkmus shared Traditional Techniques’ first single, “Xian Man,” via a lyric video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Shadowbanned,” via an amusing video.

Traditional Techniques was Malkmus’ third solo album outside of his work with Pavement and The Jicks. It was recorded at Portland’s Halfling Studio with the studio’s engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists). Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout the album. Traditional Techniques was billed as more of a folk-rock album that’s centered around Malkmus’ 12-string acoustic guitar.

By contrast, Malkmus’ last solo album, Groove Denied, released in March 2019 via Matador, was more of an electronic music album. It followed Sparkle Hard, released in 2018 with his band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. This makes three Malkmus albums in as many years.

Stephen Malkmus 2021 Tour Dates:

Tue. March 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Wed. March 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. March 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. March 5 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. March 6 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun. March 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. March 9 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. March 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. March 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. March 12 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. March 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. March 14 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Tue. March 16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Wed. March 17 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

Fri. March 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. March 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. March 21 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Fri. April 9 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sat. April 10 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Sun. April 11 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Mon. April 12 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Tue. April 13 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed. April 14 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Fri. April 16 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Sat. April 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Sun. April 18 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

Mon. April 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Tue. April 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

Thu. April 22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

Sat. April 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

