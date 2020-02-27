News

Stephen Malkmus Shares “Shadowbanned” Video Feat. Mac DeMarco, Kim Gordon, and More Video for New Song Also Features Jason Schwartzman, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Conor Oberst, Orono Noguchi, and Others





Stephen Malkmus, erstwhile Pavement frontman, is releasing a new album, Traditional Techniques, on March 6 via Matador. Now he has shared another song from it, "Shadowbanned," via an amusing video that features a digital version of Malkmus' face being superimposed on various other notable musicians and actors, including Mac DeMarco, Kim Gordon, Jason Schwartzman, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Conor Oberst, Superorganism's Orono Noguchi, and others (the full list of participants is below). Malkmus has also launched the "Being Stephen Malkmus" Instagram filter to help you achieve the same effect (get it here). Jan Lankisch directed the video, which also sometimes features old footage of Malkmus, but with the singer blurred out. Watch it below, followed by Malkmus' upcoming tour dates.

Lankisch, who was aided by Janosch Pugnaghi, Gesa Gadow, Lina Sieckmann, and Miri Gossing in the making of the video, had this to say about it in a press release: "The video was inspired by reading about female singers and musicians who were photoshopped from their album covers by an Iranian music streaming site."

Previously Malkmus shared Traditional Techniques' first single, "Xian Man," via a lyric video for the track. Traditional Techniques is Malkmus' third solo album outside of his work with Pavement and The Jicks. It was recorded at Portland's Halfling Studio with the studio's engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists). Matt Sweeney (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout the album. Traditional Techniques is billed as more of a folk-rock album that's centered around Malkmus' 12-string acoustic guitar.

By contrast, Malkmus' last solo album, Groove Denied, released in March 2019 via Matador, was more of an electronic music album. It followed Sparkle Hard, released in 2018 with his band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. This makes three Malkmus albums in as many years.

The Traditional Techniques live band will consist of Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass), and Jake Morris (drums), joined at times by Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).

"Shadowbanned" Video Features:

Mac DeMarco

Jason Schwartzman

Kim Gordon

Sharon Van Etten

Kurt Vile

Conor Oberst

Orono Noguchi

Eric Koston

Mary Lattimore

Joe Beddia

Matt Korvette

Jake Morris

Polly Roche

Keshav Purushotham

Sharmila Banerjee

Lucía Castellanos

Charlotte Gfeller

Qais Essar

Maple Judd

Lia Wang

Lara Vinciguerra

Pernille Krogvig

Frederike Wetzels

Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates:

Tue. March 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Wed. April 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. April 3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. April 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun. April 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. April 7 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. April 8 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Thu. April 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. April 10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. April 13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. April 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. April 16 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Fri. April 17 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. April 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. April 19 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Fri. June 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

Sat. June 27 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sun. June 28 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. June 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Wed. July 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Thu. July 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

Fri. July 3 - Santa Fe, NM @ TBD

Sat. July 4 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Mon. July 6 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Tue. July 7 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed. July 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Thu. July 9 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Sat. July 11 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

