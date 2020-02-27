Stephen Malkmus Shares “Shadowbanned” Video Feat. Mac DeMarco, Kim Gordon, and More
Video for New Song Also Features Jason Schwartzman, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Conor Oberst, Orono Noguchi, and Others
Stephen Malkmus, erstwhile Pavement frontman, is releasing a new album, Traditional Techniques, on March 6 via Matador. Now he has shared another song from it, "Shadowbanned," via an amusing video that features a digital version of Malkmus' face being superimposed on various other notable musicians and actors, including Mac DeMarco, Kim Gordon, Jason Schwartzman, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Conor Oberst, Superorganism's Orono Noguchi, and others (the full list of participants is below). Malkmus has also launched the "Being Stephen Malkmus" Instagram filter to help you achieve the same effect (get it here). Jan Lankisch directed the video, which also sometimes features old footage of Malkmus, but with the singer blurred out. Watch it below, followed by Malkmus' upcoming tour dates.
Lankisch, who was aided by Janosch Pugnaghi, Gesa Gadow, Lina Sieckmann, and Miri Gossing in the making of the video, had this to say about it in a press release: "The video was inspired by reading about female singers and musicians who were photoshopped from their album covers by an Iranian music streaming site."
Previously Malkmus shared Traditional Techniques' first single, "Xian Man," via a lyric video for the track. Traditional Techniques is Malkmus' third solo album outside of his work with Pavement and The Jicks. It was recorded at Portland's Halfling Studio with the studio's engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists). Matt Sweeney (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout the album. Traditional Techniques is billed as more of a folk-rock album that's centered around Malkmus' 12-string acoustic guitar.
By contrast, Malkmus' last solo album, Groove Denied, released in March 2019 via Matador, was more of an electronic music album. It followed Sparkle Hard, released in 2018 with his band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. This makes three Malkmus albums in as many years.
The Traditional Techniques live band will consist of Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass), and Jake Morris (drums), joined at times by Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).
"Shadowbanned" Video Features:
Mac DeMarco
Jason Schwartzman
Kim Gordon
Sharon Van Etten
Kurt Vile
Conor Oberst
Orono Noguchi
Eric Koston
Mary Lattimore
Joe Beddia
Matt Korvette
Jake Morris
Polly Roche
Keshav Purushotham
Sharmila Banerjee
Lucía Castellanos
Charlotte Gfeller
Qais Essar
Maple Judd
Lia Wang
Lara Vinciguerra
Pernille Krogvig
Frederike Wetzels
Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates:
Tue. March 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Wed. April 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. April 3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Sat. April 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Sun. April 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. April 7 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Wed. April 8 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Thu. April 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. April 10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. April 13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. April 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. April 16 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral
Fri. April 17 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sat. April 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. April 19 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
Fri. June 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
Sat. June 27 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sun. June 28 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tue. June 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Wed. July 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Thu. July 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
Fri. July 3 - Santa Fe, NM @ TBD
Sat. July 4 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Mon. July 6 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Tue. July 7 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed. July 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Thu. July 9 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Sat. July 11 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP and Vampire Short Film Feat. Caroline Polachek (News) — Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek
- Gorillaz Share Video for New Song “Désolé” (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara) (News) — Gorillaz, Fatoumata Diawara
- Stephen Malkmus Shares “Shadowbanned” Video Feat. Mac DeMarco, Kim Gordon, and More (News) — Stephen Malkmus, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, Mac DeMarco, Jason Schwartzman, Kim Gordon, Kurt Vile, Conor Oberst
- Watch Soccer Mommy Perform “circle the drain” and “lucy” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (News) — Soccer Mommy
- Self-Portrait: Hazel Wilde of Lanterns on the Lake (Interview) — Lanterns on the Lake, Self-Portrait
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.