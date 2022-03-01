Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour
Tickets On Sale Now
Stereolab, who went on hiatus in 2009, have announced a fall North American tour for fall 2022. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.
Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”
Read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS
10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour (News) — Stereolab
- Premiere: Sooner Shares New Single “Pretend” (News) — Sooner
- Wild Loneliness (Review) — Superchunk
- Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You” (News) — Weird Nightmare, METZ
- Twin Shadow at Thalia Hall in Chicago (Review) — Twin Shadow, HXLT
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.