Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour Tickets On Sale Now





Stereolab, who went on hiatus in 2009, have announced a fall North American tour for fall 2022. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”

Read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS

10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

