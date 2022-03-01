 Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour

Tickets On Sale Now

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Stereolab, who went on hiatus in 2009, have announced a fall North American tour for fall 2022. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”

Read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS
10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

There are no comments for this entry yet.

