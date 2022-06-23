Stereolab Announce New Compilation Album, Share Lead Single “Robot Riot”
Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] Due Out September 2 via Warp
Jun 23, 2022
Photography by David Cowlard
Stereolab have announced the fifth installment in their Switched On compilation series, Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. It will be out on September 2 via Warp in a variety of formats, including a mail order/lottery edition which contains the compilation on Duophonic UHF disks. The band have shared a new track from the upcoming album, “Robot Riot.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
In March, the band announced a North American tour. Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”
Read our 2014 interview with Sadier and our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] Tracklist:
1. Stereolab/Nurse With Wound - Simple Headphone Mind
2. Stereolab/Nurse With Wound - Trippin’ with the Birds
3. Low Fi
4. [Varoom!]
5. Laisser-Faire
6. Elektro [he held the world in his iron grip]
7. Robot Riot
8. Spool of Collusion
9. Symbolic Logic of Now!
10. Forensic Itch
11. Ronco Symphony [Demo]
12. ABC
13. Magne-Music
14. Blaue Milch
15. Yes Sir! I Can Moogie
16. Plastic Mile [Original Version]
17. Refractions in the Plastic Pulse [Feebate Mix] - Autechre Remix
18. Unity Purity Occasional
19. The Nth Degrees
20. XXXOOO
21. Cybele’s Reverie [Live at the Hollywood Bowl]
