Stereolab Announce New Spring Tour Dates
Date Include New U.S. Shows in May
Stereolab, who went on hiatus in 2009, have been playing some reunion shows and have been reissuing much of their back catalogue with various bonus tracks. Now they have announced some new spring tour dates. They include some May shows in the U.S. in the Northeast, the South, California, and elsewhere. The band also have upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, and elsewhere. Check out all their tour dates below, followed by streams of some of their 2019 reissues.
Also read our 2014 interview with Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter's Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Stereolab Tour Dates:
03-02 Auckland, New Zealand - The Hollywood Avondale
03-03 Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran
03-05 Adelaide, Australia - RCC Fringe
03-06 Melbourne, Australia - Melbourne Zoo
03-06 Sydney, Australia - Factory Theatre
03-10 Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social
03-13 Manilla, Philippines - Solaire Tent
03-16 Tokyo, Japan - Liquidroom
03-17 Osaka, Japan - Shangri La
03-19 Shanghai, China - VAS Live House
03-21 Beijing, China - Tango Live House
05-01 Miami, FL - III Points
05-03 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-04 Carborro, NC - Cats Cradle
05-05 New York, NY, - Terminal 5
05-07 Portland, ME - State Theatre
05-08 Kingston, NY - BSP Kingston
05-09 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
05-10 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
05-13 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
05-15 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets
05-17 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
05-18 Big Sur, CA - Big Sur HMML
05-19 San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
07-24 North Yorkshire, England - Deershed Festival
