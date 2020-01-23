News

All





Stereolab Announce New Spring Tour Dates Date Include New U.S. Shows in May





Stereolab, who went on hiatus in 2009, have been playing some reunion shows and have been reissuing much of their back catalogue with various bonus tracks. Now they have announced some new spring tour dates. They include some May shows in the U.S. in the Northeast, the South, California, and elsewhere. The band also have upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, and elsewhere. Check out all their tour dates below, followed by streams of some of their 2019 reissues.

Also read our 2014 interview with Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter's Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Stereolab Tour Dates:

03-02 Auckland, New Zealand - The Hollywood Avondale

03-03 Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran

03-05 Adelaide, Australia - RCC Fringe

03-06 Melbourne, Australia - Melbourne Zoo

03-06 Sydney, Australia - Factory Theatre

03-10 Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social

03-13 Manilla, Philippines - Solaire Tent

03-16 Tokyo, Japan - Liquidroom

03-17 Osaka, Japan - Shangri La

03-19 Shanghai, China - VAS Live House

03-21 Beijing, China - Tango Live House

05-01 Miami, FL - III Points

05-03 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-04 Carborro, NC - Cats Cradle

05-05 New York, NY, - Terminal 5

05-07 Portland, ME - State Theatre

05-08 Kingston, NY - BSP Kingston

05-09 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

05-10 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

05-13 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

05-15 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

05-17 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

05-18 Big Sur, CA - Big Sur HMML

05-19 San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

07-24 North Yorkshire, England - Deershed Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.