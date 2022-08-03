News

All





Stereolab Share Two Songs From 1997: “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds” Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] Due Out September 2 via Warp

Photography by Steve Double



Stereolab have shared two songs, “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds,” both of which were featured on their 1997 collaborative 12-inch single with Nurse With Wound. The songs will be included on the band’s forthcoming fifth installment in their Switched On compilation series, Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. It will be out on September 2 via Warp in a variety of formats, including a mail order/lottery edition which contains the compilation on Duophonic UHF disks. Listen to “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds” below.

Upon announcement of the compilation in June, the band shared its lead single, “Robot Riot,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In March, the band announced a North American tour. Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”

Read our 2014 interview with Sadier and our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept 6th | Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Sept 15th | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA

Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History

Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson

Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]

Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 12th | Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 26th | Paris, FR - La Gaité Lyrique

Oct 27th | Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique (Le Grand Atelier)

Oct 28th | Toulouse, FR - Le Metronum

Oct 30th | San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba [SOLD OUT]

Oct 31st | Valencia, ES - Sala Moon

Nov 1st | Seville, ES - Sala X

Nov 3rd | Lisbon, PT - Lux Club

Nov 4th | Porto, PT - Hard Club

Nov 6th | Madrid, ES - La Riviera

Nov 7th | Barcelona, ES - Apolo

Nov 9th | Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali

Nov 10th | Rome, IT - Orion Club

Nov 11th | Avellino, IT - Cine-Teatro Partenio

Nov 12th | Trento, IT - Teatro SanbàPolis

Nov 14th | Munich, DE - Freiheitshalle

Nov 15th | Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

Nov 17th | Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Nov 18th | Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Nov 19th | Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk

Nov 21st | Antwerp, BE - Trix

Nov 22nd | Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Nov 24th | Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

Nov 26th | Leeds, UK - Leeds Stylus Uni

Nov 27th | Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century

Nov 28th | Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms

Nov 29th | Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

Dec 2nd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall

Dec 3rd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall + Theatre

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.