Stereolab Share Two Songs From 1997: “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds”
Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] Due Out September 2 via Warp
Aug 03, 2022
Photography by Steve Double
Stereolab have shared two songs, “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds,” both of which were featured on their 1997 collaborative 12-inch single with Nurse With Wound. The songs will be included on the band’s forthcoming fifth installment in their Switched On compilation series, Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. It will be out on September 2 via Warp in a variety of formats, including a mail order/lottery edition which contains the compilation on Duophonic UHF disks. Listen to “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds” below.
Upon announcement of the compilation in June, the band shared its lead single, “Robot Riot,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
In March, the band announced a North American tour. Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”
Read our 2014 interview with Sadier and our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:
Sept 6th | Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre
Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Sept 15th | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA
Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History
Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson
Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]
Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 12th | Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 26th | Paris, FR - La Gaité Lyrique
Oct 27th | Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique (Le Grand Atelier)
Oct 28th | Toulouse, FR - Le Metronum
Oct 30th | San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba [SOLD OUT]
Oct 31st | Valencia, ES - Sala Moon
Nov 1st | Seville, ES - Sala X
Nov 3rd | Lisbon, PT - Lux Club
Nov 4th | Porto, PT - Hard Club
Nov 6th | Madrid, ES - La Riviera
Nov 7th | Barcelona, ES - Apolo
Nov 9th | Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali
Nov 10th | Rome, IT - Orion Club
Nov 11th | Avellino, IT - Cine-Teatro Partenio
Nov 12th | Trento, IT - Teatro SanbàPolis
Nov 14th | Munich, DE - Freiheitshalle
Nov 15th | Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
Nov 17th | Berlin, DE - Huxleys
Nov 18th | Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
Nov 19th | Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk
Nov 21st | Antwerp, BE - Trix
Nov 22nd | Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Nov 24th | Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
Nov 26th | Leeds, UK - Leeds Stylus Uni
Nov 27th | Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century
Nov 28th | Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms
Nov 29th | Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio
Dec 2nd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall
Dec 3rd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall + Theatre
