Steve Arrington Announces First LP In 11 Years, Shares New Song “Keep Dreamin’” Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions Due Out September 18 via Stones Throw

Photography by Eric Coleman



Funk legend Steve Arrington has announced his first solo LP in 11 years, Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions, and shared its first single, “Keep Dreamin’.” Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions is due out September 18th via Stones Throw. Check out “Keep Dreamin’” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Arrington first “envisioned” Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions decades ago when he was a “young man,” according to a press release. On the album, Arrington collaborated with a group of producers selected by Stones Throw founder Peanut Butter Wolf.

Arrington has this to say about “Keep Dreamin’” in the press release: “No matter what, no matter how long it takes, I stay focused and put in the work for dreams to come true.”

Arrington’s last solo album was 2009’s Pure Thang. Earlier this year he appeared on Thundercat’s album It Is What It Is, on the song “Black Qualls,” and joined Thundercat when he performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March.

Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions Tracklist:

1. The Joys of Love (prod. Mndsgn, Devin Morrison)

2. Make A Difference (prod. DJ Harrison)

3. Soulful I Need That In My Life (prod. Jamma D)

4. Keep Dreamin ' (prod. Shibo)

5. Love Knows (prod. Brian Ellis)

6. My Favorite Swing (prod. Apifera)

7. Good Mood (prod. Jerry Paper)

8. Love Is Gone (prod. Knxwledge)

9. Work On It (prod. Shibo)

10. You’re Not Ready (prod. Gifted & Blessed)

11. Make Ya Say Yie (prod. Knxwledge)

12. All I Wanna Do (prod. J.Rocc)

13. It’s Alright (prod. Benedek)

