Steve Gunn Shares New EP; Features Remixes by Mdou Moctar, Circuit des Yeux, and More Nakama Out Now via Matador

Photography by Duane Michals



Steve Gunn has shared a new EP, entitled Nakama, which consists of reimaginings of songs from his newest album, Other You. The five-song set features remixes and collaborations with Mdou Moctar, Circuit des Yeux, Natural Information Society, and Bing & Ruth. Listen to the new EP in full below.

“It touches on a lot of music that I love, but that I might not necessarily translate with the proper album,” states Gunn in a press release. “To give these songs to people that I admire and to see how they would return, knowing that their music is an inspiration to me, was really a cool opportunity. Joshua Abrams’ bass playing, his group Natural Information Society, and his film soundtrack work have been an inspiration to me for some time now. I am grateful that I was able to travel to Chicago and work closely with Josh in his studio on ‘Good Wind’ and ‘On the Way.’ Reimagining these songs with Josh, along with Lisa Alvarado’s accompaniment, was a total joy. I arrived with the intention of keeping these songs open in seeing where they would go in working with Josh, and am very happy with the results.”

Other You came out last August via Matador. It features the title track “Other You” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Reflection,” “Fulton,” and “Circuit Rider.”

