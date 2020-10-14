News

Stevie Wonder Shares Songs “Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song” Songs Feature Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, Busta Rhymes, and Gary Clark Jr.





Stevie Wonder hasn’t released a new album in 15 years, since 2005’s A Time to Love, although since then he has put out a couple of singles and guested on other people’s songs. Now he has returned with two new songs, “Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate” (which features Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Busta Rhymes) and “Where Is Our Love Song” (which features Gary Clark Jr.). Listen to them below.

Wonder self-produced both songs and they are being released on his own new label, So What The Fuss Music, which is marketed and distributed by Republic Records/Universal Music Group. For most of his career he’s been signed to Motown. All of Wonder’s proceeds from the record royalties of “Where Is Our Love Song” are to be donated to Feeding America.



Wonder had this to say about the songs in a press release: “In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity.”

