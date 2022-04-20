News

Sticky Fingers Shares New Album 'Lekkerboy' Watch the New Video For "Lupo The Wolf" Below





Today, Australian rock outfit Sticky Fingers are back following a three-year hiatus with their fifth album, Lekkerboy. Written over the pandemic, the record finds the band working apart for the first time in thirteen years, yet crafting some of their sharpest material yet. As drummer Beaker Best explains, “Even when the world stops our story keeps unraveling and we’re good at capturing that story. Lekkerboy is open to your own interpretation and the poetry is left for the taking…But for me this album is raw and already feels nostalgic - It’s fucking big and full of heart.”

The record is also the band’s longest and most ambitious yet, clocking in at just under an hour with 13 tracks that range between woozy rock, sunny beach-tinged pop, stripped-back acoustic numbers, and huge psychedelic anthems.

Freddy Crabs explains, “The addiction issues of the band provided an extra hurdle, but it never fully kept us down. The momentum was too strong and the resulting recording sessions at the Grove further affirmed how massive all these songs actually were. Lekkerboy is our biggest and longest album yet which I know fans have been gaggin for. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved and I can’t wait to take it to the world. It’s time to bop!”

Accompanying the release, the band have also shared a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Lupo The Wolf.” The track finds the band slotting into their well-worn combination of syncopated reggae rhythms, burning rock attitude, and energetic hooks. Vocalist Dylan Frost delivers an elastic vocal performance and the rest of the band fills the track with loads of personality, moving effortlessly between dirty and braggadocious lyricism and a melodic pop chorus.

As guitarist Seamus Colye says, “Lupo The Wolf has got such an energy. It’s a bombastic song. It’s dirty, it’s cool and it’s got a throwback to our old stuff but also pushing forward in a new way. The clip for it is fucking cool. Dizza said he’d been reading about this guy Lupo The Wolf, this gangster and Pats like fuck ya let’s write about that. It was one of the first sessions we did down in Wollongong so really lifted the spirits early on and got the ball rolling. It’s a heater.”

Check out the song and music video below, along with the full album, out everywhere now.

