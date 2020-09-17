News

Still Corners Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “The Last Exit” The Last Exit Due Out January 21, 2021 via Wrecking Light





Still Corners have announced a new album, The Last Exit, and shared its title track via a video for it. The Last Exit is due out January 21, 2021 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Watch the video for “The Last Exit” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Still Corners are the male/female American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray and The Last Exit is their fifth album, the follow-up to 2018’s Slow Air, 2016’s Dead Blue, and 2013’s Strange Pleasures (a criminally under-appreciated dream-pop gem released via Sub Pop).

With song titles like “White Sands” and “Shifting Dunes,” The Last Exit was inspired by the desert and “The Last Exit” video was filmed in Joshua Tree.

“We found something out there in the desert—something in the vast landscapes that went on forever,” says Hughes in a press release.

While the album was already in the works before the pandemic, COVID-19 prompted the band to refocus a bit. Murray explains: “There's always something at the end of the road and for us it was this album. Our plans were put on hold—an album set for release, tours, video shoots, travel. We’d been touring nonstop for years, but we were forced to pause everything. We thought the album was finished but with the crisis found new inspiration and started writing again.”

“The Last Exit” single is considered the final chapter of the Still Corners’ Road Trilogy, following “The Trip” and “The Message.”

In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.

Read our review of Slow Air.

The Last Exit Tracklist:

1. The Last Exit

2. Crying

3. White Sands

4. Till We Meet Again

5. A Kiss Before Dying

6. Bad Town

7. Mystery Road

8. Static

9. It's Voodoo

10. Shifting Dunes

11. Old Arcade

