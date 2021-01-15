News

Still Corners Share Lyric Video for New Song “White Sands” The Last Exit Due Out January 22 via Wrecking Light

Photography by Bernard Bur



Still Corners are releasing a new album, The Last Exit, on January 22 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Now they have shared another song from it, “White Sands,” via a lyric video for the track, which features the lyrics in both English and Spanish. “White Sands” is almost like a dream-pop take on Chris Isaak. Watch the video below.

Still Corners are the male/female American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray and The Last Exit is their fifth album, the follow-up to 2018’s Slow Air, 2016’s Dead Blue, and 2013’s Strange Pleasures (a criminally under-appreciated dream-pop gem released via Sub Pop).

Previously Still Corners shared the album’s title track, “The Last Exit,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another song from it, “Crying,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

With song titles like “White Sands” and “Shifting Dunes,” The Last Exit was inspired by the desert and “The Last Exit” video was filmed in Joshua Tree.

“We found something out there in the desert—something in the vast landscapes that went on forever,” said Hughes in a previous press release.

While the album was already in the works before the pandemic, COVID-19 prompted the band to refocus a bit. Murray explained: “There's always something at the end of the road and for us it was this album. Our plans were put on hold—an album set for release, tours, video shoots, travel. We’d been touring nonstop for years, but we were forced to pause everything. We thought the album was finished but with the crisis found new inspiration and started writing again.”

“The Last Exit” single is considered the final chapter of the Still Corners’ Road Trilogy, following “The Trip” and “The Message.”

In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.

Read our review of Slow Air.

