Still Corners Share Seven-Minute New Song “Far Rider”

Still Corners have shared a seven-minute new song, “Far Rider.” The male/female American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray are on tour of the U.S. and Europe this April to June. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

Murray had this to say about “Far Rider” in a press release: “This song is about leaving, lost love and finding yourself somewhere on the journey, really it’s about redemption. I recently drove 6000 miles across the southwest to feel the sun on my face and think. We used the dreamlike nature of the song to capture the landscape and a hypnotic feel to conjure up the long and lonely travel days.”

“Far Rider” follows the band’s 2021 single, “Heavy Days,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s most recent album, The Last Exit, came out earlier in 2021 on Still Corners’ own Wrecking Light label. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.

Still Corners Tour Dates:

US:



5/18/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/19/2022 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

5/20/2022 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

5/21/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/22/2022 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

5/26/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Co

5/27/2022 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

5/30/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

5/31/2022 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/1/2022 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

6/2/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

6/3/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Great Northern

6/5/2022 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/6/2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8/2022 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

6/9/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

6/11/2022 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

6/14/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/16/2022 – New York, NY @ LPR

6/17/2022 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

6/18/2022 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall



EU:



4/2/2022 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

4/4/2022 – Lille, France @ L’Aeronef

4/5/2022 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

4/6/2022 – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium @ De Casino

4/7/2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory

4/10/2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/11/2022 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

4/12/2022 – Köln, Germany @ Gebäude9

4/13/2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

4/14/2022 – Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connwitz

4/15/2022 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

4/16/2022 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex Café

4/18/2022 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Boogaloo

4/19/2022 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

4/20/2022 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/21/2022 – Bern, Switzerland @ Dachstock/Reitschule

4/22/2022 – Metz, France @ La Chapelle des Trinitaires

4/25/2022 – Dublin, Ireland @ Pepper Canister Church

4/26/2022 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo

4/27/2022 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ The Brudenell Social Club

4/28/2022 –Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

4/29/2022 – London, United Kingdom @ EartH Theatre

