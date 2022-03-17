News

Still Corners Share Video for “Far Rider” Shot in the New Mexico Desert Band on Tour April to June





Still Corners have shared a video for their recent single, “Far Rider.” The video was filmed in the New Mexico desert, including in White Sands. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Still Corners are the male/female American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray.

They collectively had this to say about the video in a press statement: “We filmed this video during a 6000 mile trip to New Mexico. We did it all on a handheld camera. Most of the time we would drive way out to a spot and have to wait until the light was right, the golden hour etc. One of the places we went to was White Sands and we spent ages sitting in a sand dune in the shade waiting for the light to change. The sand is pure white gypsum so reflects the sun to such a degree it’s completely blinding. The good thing is the sun takes a while to set so you have about 30 minutes of beautiful light. We only had one problem, all the sand dunes look very similar, there’s really no landmarks so as it became dark we got completely lost on the way back to the car, it was a little scary but we made it. We love how it turned out, it captures the vibe of the song perfectly.”

Murray had this to say about “Far Rider” in a previous press release: “This song is about leaving, lost love and finding yourself somewhere on the journey, really it’s about redemption. I recently drove 6000 miles across the southwest to feel the sun on my face and think. We used the dreamlike nature of the song to capture the landscape and a hypnotic feel to conjure up the long and lonely travel days.”

“Far Rider” was shared in February and followed the band’s 2021 single, “Heavy Days,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s most recent album, The Last Exit, came out earlier in 2021 on Still Corners’ own Wrecking Light label. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.

Still Corners Tour Dates:

US:

5/18/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/19/2022 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

5/20/2022 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

5/21/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/22/2022 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

5/26/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Co

5/27/2022 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

5/30/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

5/31/2022 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/1/2022 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

6/2/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

6/3/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Great Northern

6/5/2022 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/6/2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8/2022 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

6/9/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

6/11/2022 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

6/14/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/16/2022 – New York, NY @ LPR

6/17/2022 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

6/18/2022 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

EU:

4/2/2022 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

4/4/2022 – Lille, France @ L’Aeronef

4/5/2022 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

4/6/2022 – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium @ De Casino

4/7/2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory

4/10/2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/11/2022 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

4/12/2022 – Köln, Germany @ Gebäude9

4/13/2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

4/14/2022 – Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connwitz

4/15/2022 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

4/16/2022 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex Café

4/18/2022 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Boogaloo

4/19/2022 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

4/20/2022 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/21/2022 – Bern, Switzerland @ Dachstock/Reitschule

4/22/2022 – Metz, France @ La Chapelle des Trinitaires

4/25/2022 – Dublin, Ireland @ Pepper Canister Church

4/26/2022 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo

4/27/2022 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ The Brudenell Social Club

4/28/2022 –Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

4/29/2022 – London, United Kingdom @ EartH Theatre

