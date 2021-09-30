News

All





Sting Shares Video for New Song “Rushing Water” The Bridge Due Out November 19 via A&M / Interscope / Cherrytree

Photography by Eric Ryan Anderson



Sting has shared a video for his new song “Rushing Water.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, The Bridge, which will be out on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree. Watch the Eric Ryan Anderson-directed video below.

Sting states in a press release: “The song ‘Rushing Water’ is a fitting start to an album that seeks to bridge all of the petty differences that can separate us.”

Earlier this month, Sting shared the song “If It’s Love” upon the album’s announcement.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.