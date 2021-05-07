News

Storefront Church Share New Song “Total Stranger” As We Pass Due Out May 21 via Sargent House

Photography by Lili Peper



Storefront Church (the Los Angeles-based band led by Lukas Frank) are releasing their debut album, As We Pass, on May 21 on Sargent House. Now they have shared another song from it, “Total Stranger.” Listen below.

Previously Storefront Church shared the album’s lead single, “After the Alphabets,” which features Cole Smith of DIIV. “After the Alphabets” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, the band signed with Sargent House, and had their first single for the label, “The Gift,” featured on the soundtrack to Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

