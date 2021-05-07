 Storefront Church Share New Song “Total Stranger” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 7th, 2021  
Storefront Church Share New Song “Total Stranger”

As We Pass Due Out May 21 via Sargent House

May 06, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Lili Peper
Storefront Church (the Los Angeles-based band led by Lukas Frank) are releasing their debut album, As We Pass, on May 21 on Sargent House. Now they have shared another song from it, “Total Stranger.” Listen below.

Previously Storefront Church shared the album’s lead single, “After the Alphabets,” which features Cole Smith of DIIV. “After the Alphabets” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, the band signed with Sargent House, and had their first single for the label, “The Gift,” featured on the soundtrack to Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

