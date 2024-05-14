News

Strand of Oaks Shares Video for New Song “Future Temple” Miracle Focus Due Out June 7 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Greg Vrotsos

Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) is releasing a new album, Miracle Focus, on June 7 via Western Vinyl. Now he has shared its third single, “Future Temple.” Watch the video below.

A press release says that on the song “Showalter crafts a beacon to others seeking to behold the beauty of consciousness in our own personal temples.”

Previously Showalter shared the album’s first single, “More You,” via a music video. “More You” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Party at Monster Lake,” via a music video, and also announced some tour dates. “Party at Monster Lake” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Miracle Focus follows 2021’s In Heaven and 2019’s acclaimed Eraserland. The album was recorded with producer Kevin Ratterman, which marks Showalter’s third collaboration with Ratterman. Showalter made the album while also making his acting debut, starring as a villainous biker on two seasons of the FX show Mayans M.C., which was shot in Los Angeles, while he would fly home to Austin to work on the album.

A press release says the new album was influenced by “Ram Dass, yoga, Freddie Mercury, Alice Coltrane, and the Beastie Boys.”

“Every moment on Miracle Focus is a piece of the architecture that fits together to form a temple of peace in my life,” says Showalter in a press release. “Acceptance of who you are, gratitude of being part of a connected universe, and ultimately I hope it creates one hell of a dance party.”

