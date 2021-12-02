Stream Arca’s New Album “kick iiii,” Featuring Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, and More
Out Today via XL
Arca has released the latest album in the KICK series, kick iiii, today via XL. The album features guest appearances from Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, Planningtorock, and No Bra. Stream it in full below, along with all the other previous albums in the KICK series.
Two weeks ago, Arca shared the song “Queer” from the album, which features Planningtorock. Recently, she shared a video for the songs “Prada” and “Rakata” from KICK ii, also sharing a video for “Electra Rex” from KicK iii upon the album’s announcement.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Scarves Shares New Single “Heavy Eyes” (News) — Scarves
- Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans” To Benefit Fund Texas Choice (News) — Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Premiere: Nat Harvie Shares New Single “Longbody” Featuring Alan Sparhawk of Low (News) — Nat Harvie
- Metronomy Share Live Studio Session Video for “It’s good to be back” (News) — Metronomy
- Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Brijean Remix of “Only Love” (News) — Tycho, Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard, Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, Brijean
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.