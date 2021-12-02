 Stream Arca’s New Album “kick iiii,” Featuring Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 2nd, 2021  
Stream Arca’s New Album “kick iiii,” Featuring Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, and More

Out Today via XL

Dec 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Arca has released the latest album in the KICK series, kick iiii, today via XL. The album features guest appearances from Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, Planningtorock, and No Bra. Stream it in full below, along with all the other previous albums in the KICK series.

Two weeks ago, Arca shared the song “Queer” from the album, which features Planningtorock. Recently, she shared a video for the songs “Prada” and “Rakata” from KICK ii, also sharing a video for “Electra Rex” from KicK iii upon the album’s announcement.

