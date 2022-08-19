 Stream Cass McCombs' New Album and View Video For New Single “New Earth” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 19th, 2022  
Stream Cass McCombs’ New Album and View Video For New Single “New Earth”

Heartmind Out Now via ANTI-, Read Our Review Of It Here

Aug 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Cass McCombs has released a new album, Heartmind, out today via ANTI-. McCombs has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “New Earth.” The video was hand drawn and animated by Daniel Bermudez. View the video and stream the album below. Read our review of it here.

In a press release, McCombs states: “‘New Earth’ I guess you could say is a lighthearted, bossa nova-ish song about welcoming in a new dawn where wildlife crushes technology. I owe a debt to the musicians, Joe Russo, Jon Shaw, Frank LoCrasto, The Chapin Sisters, and producer Buddy Ross for helping create this imaginary event/place/feeling.”

McCombs previously shared the album singles “Belong to Heaven” and “Karaoke.” Upon announcement of the new album, he shared the track “Unproud Warrior,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent