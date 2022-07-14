News

Stream “Eat Your Own Ears EP 1” Feat. New Four Tet and Ride’s Robert Smith Remix Plus Mount Kimbie, James Yorkston, and More





British record label Eat Your Own Ears has released a new EP today consisting of previously unreleased tracks from artists they have supported over the years. It is the first in a series of four EPs, released digitally alongside a set of limited-edition cassette tapes. The first EP features tracks by Four Tet, Ride (remixed by Robert Smith of The Cure), Sylvan Esso, Mount Kimbie, James Yorkston, and several other artists. Stream it below.

Label co-founder Tom Baker states in a press release: “It was difficult and exciting choosing the tracks, as we’ve worked with so many artists over the years and built some very special and strong relationships with many. Thankfully we have four EPs to be able to share as much amazing music as we can from some of the brilliant artists Eat Your Own Ears has the honor of working with.”

<a href="https://eatyourownearsrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/eat-your-own-ears-recordings-ep-1">Eat Your Own Ears Recordings EP 1 by Eat Your Own Ears Recordings</a>

