Friday, May 10th, 2024  
Stream the “I Saw the TV Glow” Soundtrack Feat. Bartees Strange, Jay Som, and The Weather Station

The Soundtrack Also Features Proper., Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Florist, Caroline Polachek, and More

May 10, 2024 By Mark Redfern


The new A24 film, I Saw the TV Glow, was released to select theaters last week and today the soundtrack was released. It features new songs by Bartees Strange, Jay Som, The Weather Station, Proper., Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Florist, Caroline Polachek, and more. Stream the whole thing below.

Previously we posted Polachek’s contribution to the soundtrack, “Starburned and Unkissed.” Alex G’s original score for the film is coming out on May 16.

Jane Schoenbrun directs I Saw the TV Glow, which is the follow-up to their acclaimed 2021 film, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. The horror film stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, with Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, and Danielle Deadwyler in supporting roles. Bridgers and Sloppy Jane also appear in the film as themselves.

