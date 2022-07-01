Stream the New Minions Soundtrack Feat. Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, and More
Also Features Brittany Howard, Thundercat, Bleachers, H.E.R., St. Vincent, Tame Impala and Diana Ross, BROCKHAMPTON, and Others
The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, produced by Jack Antonoff, has been released today. It features songs by Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Thundercat, Bleachers, H.E.R., St. Vincent, Tame Impala and Diana Ross, and more. Stream the full album below.
Previously released singles from the soundtrack are the Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s collaboration “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and St. Vincent’s cover of Lipps Inc.’s 1980 song “Funkytown.”
