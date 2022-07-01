 Stream the New Minions Soundtrack Feat. Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 1st, 2022  
Stream the New Minions Soundtrack Feat. Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, and More

Also Features Brittany Howard, Thundercat, Bleachers, H.E.R., St. Vincent, Tame Impala and Diana Ross, BROCKHAMPTON, and Others

Jul 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, produced by Jack Antonoff, has been released today. It features songs by Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Thundercat, Bleachers, H.E.R., St. Vincent, Tame Impala and Diana Ross, and more. Stream the full album below.

Previously released singles from the soundtrack are the Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s collaboration “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and St. Vincent’s cover of Lipps Inc.’s 1980 song “Funkytown.”

