News

All





Stream “The Turning” Soundtrack Feat. New Songs by Warpaint, Cherry Glazerr, and More The Turning Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks; Also Features Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Alison Mosshart, Mitski, Vagabon, Soccer Mommy, Girl in Red, and More





The soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, which is a more modern version of Henry James' 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, came out today via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as the film. We have already posted several songs from it by Soccer Mommy, Mitski, and Vagabon, but stream the whole thing below to hear previously unreleased tracks by Warpaint, Cherry Glazerr, Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Alison Mosshart, and others. Also below is a new video for one of the album's tracks, Girl in Red's "Kate's Not Here."

Floria Sigismondi directed The Turning, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and stars Mackenzie Davis (as a new nanny named Kate), Finn Wolfhard (as Miles), and Brooklynn Prince (as Flora). Lawrence and Yves Rothman produced the soundtrack, which also features Courtney Love, Empress Of, The Aubrey's Ft. Finn Wolfhard, and more.

The Turning Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Courtney Love 'Mother"

2. Mitski "Cop Car"

3. Soccer Mommy "Feed"

4. Girl in Red "Kate's Not Here"

5. Lawrence Rothman (feat. Pale Waves) "SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide"

6. Empress Of "Call me"

7. Vagabon "The Wild"

8. The Aubreys (Finn Wolfhard's band) "Getting Better (otherwise)"

9. Cherry Glazerr "Womb"

10. Warpaint "The Brakes"

11. Lawrence Rothman "Crust (neverreallyknewyou)"

12. Lawrence Rothman & MUNA "Judas Kiss"

13. Kali Uchis "The Turn"

14. Alice Glass "Sleep It Off"

15. Dani Miller (of Surfbort) "Ouroboros"

16. Alison Mosshart (of The Kills) " I Don't Know"

17. Living Things (feat. Sunflower Bean) "Take No Prisoners"

18. Lawrence Rothman "Crust" Interlude intro

19. Kim Gordon "Sliver"

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.