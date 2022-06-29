 Sudan Archives Shares New Song “NBPQ (Topless)” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 29th, 2022  
Sudan Archives Shares New Song “NBPQ (Topless)”

Natural Brown Prom Queen Due Out This Year

Jun 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ally Green
Sudan Archives has shared a new song, “NBPQ (Topless).” It is the latest release from her newly-announced second studio album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which will be out sometime this year. Listen to the new song and view a teaser trailer for the album below.

In a press release, Sudan Archives states that the new song is “about my insecurities that I have being a brown skin Black female in the world and how to navigate through that while facing American beauty standards. It’s a song of redemption and freedom.”

“NBPQ (Topless)” was written and produced by Sudan Archives, Simon on the Moon, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Ben Dickey.

