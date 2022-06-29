News

Sudan Archives Shares New Song “NBPQ (Topless)” Natural Brown Prom Queen Due Out This Year

Photography by Ally Green



Sudan Archives has shared a new song, “NBPQ (Topless).” It is the latest release from her newly-announced second studio album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which will be out sometime this year. Listen to the new song and view a teaser trailer for the album below.

In a press release, Sudan Archives states that the new song is “about my insecurities that I have being a brown skin Black female in the world and how to navigate through that while facing American beauty standards. It’s a song of redemption and freedom.”

“NBPQ (Topless)” was written and produced by Sudan Archives, Simon on the Moon, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Ben Dickey.

