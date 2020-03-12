News

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams Share New Song “Climb That Mountain” Aporia Due Out March 27 via Asthmatic Kitty





Sufjan Stevens has teamed up with his stepfather Lowell Brams for the new collaborative instrumental album Aporia, which is due out March 27 via Asthmatic Kitty. Now they have shared another song from the album, “Climb That Mountain.” Listen below.

Previously Stevens and Brams shared Aporia’s first single, “The Unlimited.” Then they shared another song from the album, “The Runaround,” via a video for the track.

Stevens and Brams, who co-founded Asthmatic Kitty together in 1999, have been working on Aporia for several years, when Brams would visit Stevens at his New York home. The album was narrowed down from hours and hours of jam sessions.

“You know how it is with jamming: 90 percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments,” Stevens said in a previous press release.

Aporia also features Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), D.M. Stith, Nick Berry (Dots Will Echo), John Ringhofer (Half-handed Cloud), drummer James McAlister, keyboardist/trombonist Steve Moore (Sunn O)))), guitarist Yuuki Matthews (The Shins), and vocalist Cat Martino (Stranger Cat).

