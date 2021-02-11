Sufjan Stevens Shares Luca Guadagnino-Directed Video For “Tell Me You Love Me”

News

Sufjan Stevens has shared a video for “Tell Me You Love Me,” taken from his most recent album The Ascension. The video was directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), and features contributions by visual artists Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton. You can watch it below.

Guadagnino speaks about the video in a press release: “The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan—all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton.”

Stevens and Guadagnino previously collaborated on the director’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, in which Stevens provided two original songs—“Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon.” The Ascension was released last year on Asthmatic Kitty to critical acclaim, and made it to #13 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. You can read our review for it here.

