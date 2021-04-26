Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Celebration VIII” From Fourth Volume of Upcoming Album
Celebrations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on May 7
Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Celebration VIII.” It is to be featured on the fourth volume of his upcoming album Convocations. Stevens is releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. The fourth volume, Celebrations, is out this Thursday. Convocations will be out in full on May 7 via Asthmatic Kitty (with a 5-LP vinyl boxset due out August 20). Listen to “Celebration VIII” below.
Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” when announcing Convocations and then shared volume 1, Meditations. Then he shared another song from the project, “Lamentation II.” That was followed by “Revelation II.” Also listen to volume 3, Revelations, below.
