Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Incantation VIII” From Fifth Volume of Upcoming Album
Incantations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on Friday
Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Incantation VIII.” It is to be featured on the fifth volume of his upcoming album Convocations. Stevens is releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. The fifth volume, Incantations, is out this Thursday. Convocations will be out in full on Friday via Asthmatic Kitty (with a 5-LP vinyl boxset due out August 20). Listen to “Incantation VIII” below.
Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” when announcing Convocations and then shared volume 1, Meditations. Then he shared another song from the project, “Lamentation II.” That was followed by “Revelation II” and “Celebration VIII.” Also listen to volume 4, Celebrations, below.
