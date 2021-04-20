News

All





Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Revelation II” From Third Volume of Upcoming Album Revelations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on May 7

Photography by Evans Richardson (Colorization by Melissa Fuentes)



Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Revelation II.” It is to be featured on the third volume of his upcoming album Convocations. Stevens is releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. The third volume, Revelations, is out this Thursday. Convocations will be out in full on May 7 via Asthmatic Kitty (with a 5-LP vinyl boxset due out August 20). Listen to “Revelation II” below.

Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” when announcing Convocations and then shared volume 1, Meditations. Then he shared another song from the project, “Lamentation II.” Also listen to volume 2, Lamentations, below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.