 Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Revelation II” From Third Volume of Upcoming Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 20th, 2021  
Subscribe

Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Revelation II” From Third Volume of Upcoming Album

Revelations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on May 7

Apr 19, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Evans Richardson (Colorization by Melissa Fuentes)
Bookmark and Share


Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Revelation II.” It is to be featured on the third volume of his upcoming album Convocations. Stevens is releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. The third volume, Revelations, is out this Thursday. Convocations will be out in full on May 7 via Asthmatic Kitty (with a 5-LP vinyl boxset due out August 20). Listen to “Revelation II” below.

Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” when announcing Convocations and then shared volume 1, Meditations. Then he shared another song from the project, “Lamentation II.” Also listen to volume 2, Lamentations, below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent