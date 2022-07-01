 Sufjan Stevens Shares Two Newly Released Versions of “Fourth of July” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Sufjan Stevens Shares Two Newly Released Versions of “Fourth of July”

Out Now via Asthmatic Kitty

Jul 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Sufjan Stevens has shared two newly released versions of the song “Fourth of July” from his 2015 album, Carrie & Lowell. Both versions were recorded during the sessions for the album in different studios—one was recorded at Bon Iver’s Alpha Base studio in Wisconsin, and the other is an acoustic version of the song that was taped at Stevens’ old studio in Brooklyn. Both versions will be featured on a 7-inch vinyl release set for December. Listen to both versions below.

Last year, Stevens released the five-volume album Convocations, along with A Beginner’s Mind, a collaborative album with Angelo De Augustine. Read our digital cover story interview with the duo about the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent