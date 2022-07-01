Sufjan Stevens Shares Two Newly Released Versions of “Fourth of July”
Out Now via Asthmatic Kitty
Sufjan Stevens has shared two newly released versions of the song “Fourth of July” from his 2015 album, Carrie & Lowell. Both versions were recorded during the sessions for the album in different studios—one was recorded at Bon Iver’s Alpha Base studio in Wisconsin, and the other is an acoustic version of the song that was taped at Stevens’ old studio in Brooklyn. Both versions will be featured on a 7-inch vinyl release set for December. Listen to both versions below.
Last year, Stevens released the five-volume album Convocations, along with A Beginner’s Mind, a collaborative album with Angelo De Augustine. Read our digital cover story interview with the duo about the album.
