 Summer Camp Announce Breakup
Wednesday, August 10th, 2022  
Summer Camp Announce Breakup

The Band Also Re-Release First Song They Ever Recorded

Aug 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone
​British duo Summer Camp have announced that they have broken up. The statement coincides with the re-release of the first song that they ever recorded, a cover of “I Only Have Eyes For You” by The Flamingos. Listen below.

In a newsletter, the duo write: “In October 2009 when Jeremy was on tour with a solo album, Elizabeth made him a playlist that included one of her favorite songs, ‘I Only Have Eyes For You.’A few weeks later we decided to record a cover of the song, just for fun. We were proud of it so we put it on MySpace with a fake bio saying we were seven friends from Sweden who met at summer camp. 13 years later we have released four albums, played gigs all over the world, met so many wonderful people, got married and had a son.”

The duo will perform a farewell concert on September 21 at Moth Club in London.

(via Stereogum)

There are no comments for this entry yet.

