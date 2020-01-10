News

Summer Camp Confirm New Album Details, Share New Song “Women In Love” Romantic Comedy Due Out February 14 via Apricot Recordings

Summer Camp (aka British married couple Elizabeth Sankey and Jeremy Warmsley) have confirmed the details of their new album, Romantic Comedy, and shared a new song from it, "Women In Love." Romantic Comedy's release date has been fittingly confirmed as February 14 via Apricot Recordings. Below is the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as "Women In Love."

The album includes two new songs, "Love of My Life" and "Danny and John," the band shared last May as a double A-side single. Both songs made our Songs of the Week list. "Danny and John" seems to now be titled "When Danny Met John."

Romantic Comedy ties into a documentary of the same name directed by Sankey. Romantic Comedy the album features new original songs featured in the film (including "Love of My Life") or inspired by the documentary ("When Danny Met John"). The band's last album was 2015's Bad Love.

Romantic Comedy the documentary has screened at film festivals, including SXSW. It examines romantic comedies via clips of over 160 films and interviews with actors, filmmakers, and writers. The band performed the album live at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival last June at the Crucible Theatre (which was their first live performance since 2015).

The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press statement: "'Women In Love' is about falling for a woman who is packed full of idiosyncrasies and complexity. Obviously the manic pixie dream girl trope of rom coms has been discussed in great detail, but for us this song is less about those more modern heroines, and more about the classic rom com queens who completely befuddle and complicate the lives of the men who are attracted to them. It's Katharine Hepburn in Bringing Up Baby, Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot, and Goldie Hawn in The Housesitter. It's about how their love interests feel so lucky to be adored by such strange, complicated, and surprising women."

Romantic Comedy Tracklist:

01 "Dreams of Love"

02 "The Ugly Truth"

03 "Love of My Life"

04 "When Danny Met John"

05 "Impossible Perfection"

06 "Barefoot In the Park"

07 "Disneyland of the Heart"

08 "Women In Love"

09 "You Complete Me"

10 "Mr. Wrong"

11 "Nice Guy"

12 "The Muse"

13 "It Happened One Night"

14 "Declaration of Love"

15 "Run"

